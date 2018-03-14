Kansas family's dog put on flight to Japan following airline mix-up

The airlines told Swindle that because Irgo could be on an international flight, the dog might be required to be quarantined in Japan up to two weeks. (Submitted/Kara Swindle)

Irgo had flown in a kennel on a different United Airlines flight that arrived at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. (Submitted/Kara Swindle)

A Kansas family says a mix-up with United Airlines has resulted in their German Shepherd dog being mistakenly flown to Japan.

Kara and Joseph Swindle, along with their children, are in the process of moving from Oregon to Wichita.

With her 7-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, Kara Swindle flew into Kansas City Tuesday on a United Airlines flight.

When they arrived, they went to a United Airlines cargo facility to pick up Irgo, their 10-year-old German Shepherd.

Irgo had flown in a kennel on a different United Airlines flight that arrived at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

When the family went to the facility, she discovered a Great Dane dog instead. She later discovered that due to a mix-up, Irgo had been mistakenly put on a United Airlines flight to Japan. The Great Dane dog was scheduled to go to Japan.

When the plane landed in Japan, officials were able to locate Irgo. He will see a veterinarian and then be put on a flight back to Kansas City.

The airline originally told Swindle that because Irgo was on an international flight, the dog might be required to be quarantined in Japan up to two weeks.

Swindle told KCTV5 News that United didn’t know how the mistake happened, but she was told by the airline that the kennels were similar.

“I just want to know where my dog is," Swindle said. "The fact that we don’t have any idea is the most frustrating part. He could be in Kansas City and we have no idea because the paperwork is all messed up. They have our paperwork here saying that this is the correct dog, but we know it’s not. It’s just horrible.”

United Airlines paid for Swindle and her children to stay at a Marriott Hotel near the airport Tuesday night.

Swindle says, now, she just hopes that Irgo is okay, wherever he is.

“At this point, all I can do is be hopeful that my dog is going to be okay and return safely," she said. "I don’t know what else to do at this point. I can’t cry anymore. I’ve cried too much.”

Swindle and her two children were scheduled to be in Wichita on Wednesday morning to sign paperwork for their new home. She is unsure if they’ll be in Wichita because the airline is unsure when Irgo will make it back to Kansas City.

A spokesperson for the airline issued this statement to KCTV5 News.

"United says it has been in contact with the customer and is looking into how this happened."

United Airlines recently changed their pet policy, limiting what animals are allowed in the plane's cabin. The changes follow an incident in which a passenger attempted to bring an emotional support peacock onto a plane. Small dogs, inside a carrier that fits under a passenger's seat, are typically allowed.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.