Kansas City health clinics close, under-go drill for dangerous chemical attack

Kansas City’s Public Health clinics were closed Tuesday as they prepared for a dangerous chemical attack.

About 70 staff members left the office and headed off-site like they would if there was an anthrax attack, something Kansas City had to deal with on a much smaller scale shortly after 9-11 when a small amount of the toxic powder was found in a local postal facility.

“In the event of a widespread sort of disease that we can treat with medication, we would open up these PODs and have the public come in to distribute the medication as quickly as possible," said Steven Lammars, public health response planner. “This will help us kind of plan for the future in case of any sort of outbreak.”

Patients are color-coded, with separate lines for red, yellow and green.

Today we’re conducting our regional exercise to test our capabilities of organizing a mass vaccination & antibiotic dispensing clinic in an emergency situation. A big thank you to our volunteers & staff for all their hard work! Be sure to catch the full story on @KCTV5 tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jag6kV1kO1 — KCMO Health Dept (@KCMOHealthDept) March 13, 2018

The drill on the phase one response happened two years ago. Now they are on phase two – 10 days into the outbreak – narrowing down who needs to continue their medications for a longer time and getting people vaccinated.

In the process, they’re learning what needs reinforcement or improvement.

For example, the lines in reality will be far worse.

One next step will be training more volunteers to supplement their staff.

Watch Betsy Webster's story for more.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.