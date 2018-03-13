Missouri man accused of orchestrating cockfighting ring

A Missouri man is accused of orchestrating a large cockfighting ring.

Authorities in Stone County, MO searched Berry Davis' property last week and found over 230 chickens, which included both roosters and hens.

Davis was charged this week with two counts of baiting or fighting animals and one count of animal abuse.

He has been previously charged with possession of a controlled substance.

That initial charge is what led to the discovery of the chickens, according to the Stone County Sheriff's Office.

The Animal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty for Animals is caring for the chickens.

“Cockfighting is a heinous form of animal cruelty that causes unimaginable suffering for the birds who are forced to fight, and the ASPCA is committed to tackling organized animal fighting across the country,” said Tim Rickey, Vice President of ASPCA Field Investigations and Response, in a statement. “The ASPCA encourages the public to alert authorities when they suspect animal fighting activities in their communities, and we commend the Stone County Sheriff’s Office for taking swift action with this investigation.”

