Court documents shed new light on video that showed 2 Olathe kids being loaded in trunk

There are new details about a video that showed two kids being loaded into the trunk of a car in Olathe.

The video, taken on Jan. 4, 2018, was captured by shocked onlookers in the parking lot of an Olathe Dollar Tree.

Police later tracked down the children, who are 4 and 11 years old.

Court documents released to KCTV5 on Tuesday by Johnson County state the mother was driving the car. She told investigators they didn't have enough seats, so someone suggested putting the kids in the trunk.

The mother admitted it was dangerous, but called it a "minor mistake" and "something innocent."

Daniel Shawn Hope, 18, has been charged with two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child.

His first appearance in court was on Monday.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.