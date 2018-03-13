Deadly motorcycle crash in Kansas City claims man's life

One person has died following a motorcycle wreck in Kansas City.

Police dispatch says the wreck happened in the area of East 107th Street and Palmer Avenue.

The initial report came out at 7:08 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Police say one man on a motorcycle heading westbound on 107th Street lost control.

He laid the bike down and slid across the center line, causing him to be hit head on by a car heading eastbound.

Officers say the man, who was in his 30s, died at the scene.

He was riding with two other motorcyclists at the time, who stayed to speak with officers.

The driver of the car also stopped and was interviewed by police.

Investigators say it's too soon to tell if speed was a factor in the deadly crash.

