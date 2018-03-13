Deadly motorcycle crash in Kansas City claims man's life

Stephen Hawking, the brilliant British theoretical physicist who overcame a debilitating disease to publish wildly popular books probing the mysteries of the universe, has died, according to a family spokesman. He was 76.More >
A dog is dead after its owner was forced to store the pup inside the overhead bin of a plane by a flight attendant on a United Airlines flight.More >
Police in Overland Park are asking for the public’s help in finding a fiend who fled with a feline.More >
A Dallas-bound flight made an emergency landing at Albuquerque International Sunport, sending panicked passengers leaping from a wing onto the tarmacMore >
There are new details about a video that showed two kids being loaded into the trunk of a car in Olathe.More >
The family of a 12-year-old Mississippi boy said he committed suicide due to relentless bullying.More >
A young Michigan man who was swept away by a massive wave in the Bahamas had plans to marry his girlfriend.More >
One person has died following a motorcycle wreck in Kansas City.More >
Three cases of measles have been confirmed in a Johnson County child care facility, the health department says.More >
