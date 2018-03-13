Missouri Senate talks boycott on companies boycotting Israel

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are considering a government boycott of companies that boycott Israel, but the proposal is meeting roadblocks.

Debate on the bill to stop public contracts with those businesses ground to a halt Tuesday following pushback from Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf, who said doing so would limit protest rights.

Schaaf proposed expanding the bill to cover companies that boycott any country, not just Israel. He then went through a laundry list of countries that could face boycotts, starting with Afghanistan and continuing alphabetical order.

He made it to the Bahamas before the bill was set aside.

Several states have enacted laws in recent years amid a movement protesting Israel's policies toward Palestinians. Boycott critics contend the goal is to destroy the Jewish state.

