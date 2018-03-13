Kansas City's own Tech N9ne to headline Boulevardia - KCTV5

Kansas City's own Tech N9ne to headline Boulevardia

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Tech N9ne will be headlining the entertainment at this year's Boulevardia event. 

This year's event will be held on Friday, June 15 and Friday, June 16.

As it is each year, it will be held in the Stockyards District in Kansas City. 

Tech N9ne is the final performer on Friday's lineup, according to organizers for the event. 

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at www.boulevardia.com

Full schedule: 

Friday, June 15:

  • Clay Hughes
  • eems
  • Heidi Lynne Gluck
  • Joseph Warren and the Wanderlust Revival
  • Kansas City Bear Fighters
  • Lee Fields & the Expressions
  • Mackenzie Nicole
  • Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear
  • Manchester Orchestra
  • Radkey
  • Tech N9ne
  • The MGDs
  • The Project H
  • The Roseline

Saturday, June 16:

  • Alex Abramovitz and His Swing’n Kansas City Jazz Band
  • Bleachers
  • Calvin Arsenia
  • Duncan Burnett
  • Duncan Hill & the Electric Prairie Surfers
  • Guster
  • Hembree
  • Hi-Lux
  • Izzie Marina
  • Khrystal
  • Lily DeTaeye
  • Lorna Kay’s One Night Stand
  • Me Like Bees
  • Momma’s Boy
  • Nicholas St. James
  • Payge Turner
  • Rabble In Arms
  • Run With It
  • Second Hand King
  • Sir Sly
  • The Grisly Hand
  • The Phantastics
  • The Sextet
  • Timbers
  • Victor & Penny & the Loose Change Orchestra
  • Yes You Are

More information here: 

