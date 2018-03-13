Kansas City's own Tech N9ne to headline Boulevardia

Tech N9ne will be headlining the entertainment at this year's Boulevardia event.

This year's event will be held on Friday, June 15 and Friday, June 16.

As it is each year, it will be held in the Stockyards District in Kansas City.

Tech N9ne is the final performer on Friday's lineup, according to organizers for the event.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at www.boulevardia.com.

Full schedule:

Friday, June 15:

Clay Hughes

eems

Heidi Lynne Gluck

Joseph Warren and the Wanderlust Revival

Kansas City Bear Fighters

Lee Fields & the Expressions

Mackenzie Nicole

Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear

Manchester Orchestra

Radkey

Tech N9ne

The MGDs

The Project H

The Roseline

Saturday, June 16:

Alex Abramovitz and His Swing’n Kansas City Jazz Band

Bleachers

Calvin Arsenia

Duncan Burnett

Duncan Hill & the Electric Prairie Surfers

Guster

Hembree

Hi-Lux

Izzie Marina

Khrystal

Lily DeTaeye

Lorna Kay’s One Night Stand

Me Like Bees

Momma’s Boy

Nicholas St. James

Payge Turner

Rabble In Arms

Run With It

Second Hand King

Sir Sly

The Grisly Hand

The Phantastics

The Sextet

Timbers

Victor & Penny & the Loose Change Orchestra

Yes You Are

