Couple left scrambling after wedding location double-booked

A local couple has been left scrambling after they say their wedding was bumped for another event.

When Cory Poling and Leilani Dela Cruz found The Urban Event, they knew they had something special.

"I had basically a lot of things revolving around the way it looked and the set up we were gonna do," Leilani said. "Now I have to refocus everything."

The shock comes after two years of planning for a wedding with a number of set backs.

In January 2017, the couple asked to move the date of the wedding a year ahead to March 18. They made their final payment in January and had been in talks with the owner up until mid-February before they got the news on March 8.

"They don't care," Poling said. "At least they didn't seem to care at all. It was: here, you can do what we say you can do or here, take your money and go."

Owner Nick Abnos said the couple's wedding date change.

“It happened when the couple kept changing the date," Abnos said.

He says it was an unfortunate situation and he offered the couple new dates or their money back, but couldn't give a reason for how the issue happened.

