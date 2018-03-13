Police: 1 in custody following school threat in Lee's Summit

One person is in custody following a threat Lee's Summit police deemed credible enough to lead to an arrest.

Investigators believe the individual in custody is a former student in the school district.

The threat was made against the school district in anticipation for Wednesday's national school walkout.

The school district and Lee's Summit Police issued a joint statement on the situation late Tuesday afternoon.

We have heard today from students, parents, and staff members regarding rumors of a potential threat. This threat was reportedly made on SnapChat. As always, we took this threat seriously and have been working with the Lee’s Summit Police Department to thoroughly investigate this situation. Based on a police investigation, an arrest was made today by the Police Department. The suspect, who is not a student at LSWHS or a current Lee’s Summit R-7 student, is in custody and is being interviewed by police. The investigation is ongoing, according to police officials.



As a precautionary measure, we are working with the Lee’s Summit Police Department regarding appropriate presence at our school on Wednesday.



We appreciate the students and parents who took the time to contact us with information about this threat and value your assistance. The safety of our students and our staff is our first priority, and we achieve that through our continued partnership with one another. Thank you for your support of Lee’s Summit West High School and your involvement in your child’s education.

