Police searching for Overland Park ‘cat-napper’

Police in Overland Park are asking for the public’s help in finding a fiend who fled with a feline.

In a post on the department Facebook page, officers shared photos of a suspect who they believe stole a kitten from a pet store last month.

Investigators said the man entered the store located in the 11400 block of West 95th around 1 p.m. on February 17 and told a worker he wanted to, “adopt a kitten for a friend.”

The worker brought the man to an enclosure to where the kittens were located before going to help another customer, at which time police believe the suspect put one of the kittens in the pocket of his sweatshirt and left the store.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to please call 913-344-8729.

