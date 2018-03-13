KFKF's Dale Carter named ACM 'On-Air Personality of the Year'

Dale Carter, program manager and co-host of the Dale Carter Morning Show on KFKF, 94.1FM, has been named On-Air Personality of the Year for large market by the Academy of Country Music. (ACM)

A Kansas City morning radio disc jockey now has a voice on a national level.

Dale Carter, program manager and co-host of the Dale Carter Morning Show on KFKF, 94.1FM, has been named On-Air Personality of the Year for large market by the Academy of Country Music.

This was Carter's third nomination by the ACM and has been nominated eight times by the Country Music Association.

The Blue Springs mayor pro tem and District 1 councilman said he was stunned after receiving an email Tuesday congratulating him on the award.

"It has been a long time coming. It was a feeling of redemption that what I am doing is working," Carter said.

Carter started his professional radio career in 1979 and was elected to the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2011. He is also the stadium voice for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Dale Carter Morning Show show airs weekdays 5-9 a.m.

Though not part of the telecast, his award will be presented during the annual radio winners reception held on April 14, the day prior to the broadcast of the 53rd ACM Awards which airs live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. on KCTV.

Below is a complete list of the radio award winners:

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR WINNERS

NATIONAL - Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie ­­– The Bobby Bones Show

MAJOR MARKET - Bud and Broadway ­– WIL-FM ­– St. Louis, MO

LARGE MARKET - Dale Carter ­– KFKF-FM­ – Kansas City, MO

MEDIUM MARKET - Steve & Geoff ­– KUZZ-AM/FM ­– Bakersfield, CA

SMALL MARKET - Dave Daniels ­– KHAY-FM – Ventura, CA

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR WINNERS

MAJOR MARKET - KMLE-FM ­– Phoenix, AZ

LARGE MARKET - WSIX-FM ­– Nashville, TN

MEDIUM MARKET - WUSY-FM ­– Chattanooga, TN

SMALL MARKET - KTTS-FM ­– Springfield, MO

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards honors and showcases the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry.

