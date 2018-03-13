Kansas lawmakers considering wager on sports betting bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas lawmakers are considering bringing sports betting to the state.

But even with an estimated $1.3 billion a year in wagering on the line, not everyone is on board.

A House committee hearing had a hearing Tuesday on a bill to allow the Kansas Lottery to offer sports betting in state-owned casinos, over the Internet and with mobile apps.

The bill is a response to a U.S. Supreme Court case in which New Jersey is trying to overturn a federal law banning sports betting in all but four states.

Hollywood Casino lobbyist Whitney Damron said sports betting should be limited to "brick-and mortar" locations to promote foot traffic.

Major League Baseball is neutral but wants both a share of profits and betting available on mobile devices if it is legalized.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.