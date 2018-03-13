Kansas lawmakers considering wager on sports betting bill - KCTV5

Kansas lawmakers considering wager on sports betting bill

Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas lawmakers are considering bringing sports betting to the state.

But even with an estimated $1.3 billion a year in wagering on the line, not everyone is on board.

A House committee hearing had a hearing Tuesday on a bill to allow the Kansas Lottery to offer sports betting in state-owned casinos, over the Internet and with mobile apps.

The bill is a response to a U.S. Supreme Court case in which New Jersey is trying to overturn a federal law banning sports betting in all but four states.

Hollywood Casino lobbyist Whitney Damron said sports betting should be limited to "brick-and mortar" locations to promote foot traffic.

Major League Baseball is neutral but wants both a share of profits and betting available on mobile devices if it is legalized.

