7,000 empty shoes placed on Capitol remembers kids fatally shot since Sandy Hook

Volunteers placed 7,000 empty shoes on the Capitol grounds to represent the number of children fatally shot since Newtown, calling on Congress to take action. (CBS)

Volunteers held a banner reading #notonemore. The demonstration was organized by a global activist organization named Avaaz.

"When I think about which ones are most important to me, it's the crocks like these, the little kids' shoes," said Andrew Nazdin, who works for the international activist group called, AVAAZ.

From kid shoes to adult heels, a trunk-load of shoes arrived at their warehouse on Sunday. It was all laid on the Capital's Southeast lawn on Tuesday,

"Tuesday morning, we're going to be setting up a memorial to the 7,000 young people who have lost their lives just since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012," Nazdin said.

Nazdin was part of a similar Paris memorial, but the 29-year-old says he's actually from the Washington, D.C. area.

"I went to school here in the DC region when the D.C. sniper was running around, shooting folks and active shooter drills all the time. We weren't allowed to go outside for lunch. I believe it was a number of weeks if not months that we were stuck inside, pretty much in lockdown mode … I went to Walter Johnson High School," Nazdin said.

Nazdin says his concern now is for family members in school. But where is he getting his numbers from?

According to a 2017 American Academy of Pediatrics study that crunches CDC information, nearly 13,000 children die and nearly 6,000 are treated for gunshot wounds each year.

"It could've been any number. We could've picked 24,000 since the Columbine shooting. But we're seeing every year, 1,300 of our young people killed to gun violence across the country and it's time to say enough is enough and enact some common sense gun legislation that's going to put a stop to it," Nazdin said.

