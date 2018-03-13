Protecting the LGBTQ community: How is your city is doing?

The Human Rights Campaign is looking out for an often-marginalized group across the country and that includes cities on both sides of the state line. (KCTV5)

The Human Rights Campaign is looking out for an often-marginalized group across the country and that includes cities on both sides of the state line.

At the end of 2017, the watch group released hundreds of pages of data that shows some cities in the area are taking better care of LGBTQ people than others.

“Even though there are protections in place, people still experience discrimination, people still experience violence,” said Austin Strassle, a caseworker at Truman Medical Center.

And those protections are what the HRC was checking on when they worked on the 2017 Municipality Equality Index scorecards.

Outlining five different categories with 13 different areas of protection help the group gage how cities across the country are providing things they think are needed to provide LGBTQ people with safe places to live and work.

“It is important to look at this data (because) this is where we work, where we live, where we thrive,” said Angela Cottrell from the Kansas City office of the Human Rights Campaign.

With more than 500 cities across the country evaluated, there were discrepancies across the board, even here in Kansas City.

Not all cities scored equally, which means someone you know may struggle to get adequate support from one city to another in the metro area.

Kansas City, MO was the only city in the area to score all 100 hundred points available.

Cottrell trumpeted the work the Mayor Sly James and other activists in the area to bring non-discrimination laws that cover things like housing and employment and adding LGBTQ liaisons for the police department and city.

“We need allies. We need people to stand with us,” said Samantha Ruggles, the interim Executive Director for The Center for Inclusion. The center is a safe space and resource for LGBTQ people and allies.

Ruggles said she sees improvements in KCMO but also reminds people there is always work to be done.

Strassle agrees.

“People think the civil rights movement for LGBTQ people ended when marriage equality happened and that is definitely not the case,” he said.

Looking at other cities ranked by HRC: Independence garnered 18 points, Kansas City, KS grabbed 35 points.

The suburbs were lower.

Olathe and Overland Park were the only two the HRC looked in to. Overland Park ended up with 19 points and Olathe only had 7.

However, both cities say they are making improvements.

"If there is somebody who feels like they have been discriminated against we’ll be glad to work with them as much as we can and direct them to the proper agency if necessary,” said Sean Reilly, a spokesperson for the city of Overland Park.

Olathe says they feel like they have the appropriate protections in place too.

“While the HRC Municipality Index effectively sparks a conversation about LGBTQ perspectives, program access and representation, it does not allow for global inclusion policies and programs like ours,” a spokesperson for the city said to KCTV5 in an email. “Olathe has elected to address inclusion from a broad perspective, opting not to call out any ethnic, social or other group so as not to omit any group or class. Olathe aims to promote fairness and equity for all.”

Neither suburb has housing protections in place for LGBTQ people which means they could be evicted for their sexual orientation.

And for one Kansas City native, keeping a roof over her head is scary.

“Me and my girlfriend are looking for an apartment and the fear is if we move out of Kansas City is someone may not want us there and that’s, really, just disgusting. It’s humiliating,” said Bridget Wray.

Wray volunteers at the Center for Inclusion.

She said coming back to Kansas City after being at a religious college in Arkansas was rejuvenating but being openly gay in Kansas City is still difficult.

“People don’t understand the bravery that it takes to hold my girlfriend’s hand in public. We get a lot of looks, still,” she said. “We fear saying ‘my girlfriend’ in a casual conversation. Straight people don’t have to worry about that.”

Wray has not experienced any issues with housing but Strassle sees homelessness every day.

As a caseworker for Truman Medical Center, Strassle helps people who have lost their homes and that includes people who identify as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual or transgender.

“Being told you can’t live where you’re living any longer is one of the most heart wrenching and emotional experiences anyone could ever possibly go through,” he said. “Your entire life is literally being uprooted.”

When the HRC looked at non-discrimination laws for housing, KCMO scored 5 of the available 5.

Overland Park and Olathe did not. They both got zeros there.

Not only did the group look at housing, they also checked to see the resources for LGBTQ in their time of need.

Like, when police are called and need to assist.

In police in KCMO, they have Kimberlee Shaw-Ellis.

She is the diversity officer for the department in the city.

“Members of the community who are marginalized don’t tend to have the same resources available necessarily that other members of the community have,” Shaw-Ellis said.

Her role is to help officers relate to issues they may not be familiar with not just in the LGBTQ community but diverse cultures outside of their own.

And to offer support both on the force and off.

“A victim of violence should have the same response, the same protection, the same resources, the same opportunities that any member of the community has,” she said.

But, HRC representatives here in Kansas City say although some cities score lower than others, the group is here to help.

“There are city that are working on progress, right? They’re working towards this goal of being more inclusive, of being more welcoming of LGBTQ individuals,” Cottrell said.

And for people like Ruggles, the message is still important to reiterate every day.

“LGBTQIA individuals have rights. We are part of the society. LGBT rights are human rights. Trans rights are human rights. Queer rights are human rights,” she said.

