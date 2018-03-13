Olathe police seeking help identifying woman using stolen credit card

Police said the woman used credit cards that were stolen from a vehicle in the 21400 block of West 153rd Street to purchase merchandise from a store in Overland Park. (Olathe PD)

The Olathe Police Department is seeking help identifying a woman using a stolen credit card to purchase merchandise from an Overland Park store.

Police said the woman used credit cards that were stolen from a vehicle in the 21400 block of West 153rd Street to purchase merchandise from a store in Overland Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

