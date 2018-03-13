Suspicious package marked with racial slur prompts evacuation of some Independence homes

A suspicious package marked with a racial slur has prompted evacuations of some Independence homes. (Yumi Stroder/KCTV5 News)

Officers were called about 11 a.m. to the 9600 block of East Linwood Avenue on a suspicious package at a home. (Submitted)

A suspicious package marked with a racial slur prompted evacuations of some Independence homes on Tuesday.

Officers were called about 11 a.m. on the suspicious package at a home in the 9600 block of East Linwood Avenue.

The woman who found it has only lived in there for a month and says it was covered in racial slurs. She didn’t touch it but called police instead.

Independence police say it’s a good thing she did. The package was not dangerous but there was no way of knowing that until the bomb squad was called.

It took about four hours for police and the FBI to determine what was inside, but they won’t release any details. They say explosions in Texas meant they were being extra careful.

“We’re just playing it safe. We know that it wasn’t the postal person that delivered this package. And so, we decided to just back off," said Officer Luis Virgil with the Independence Police Department.

To be safe, the houses on the block were evacuated. An X-ray of the package was done, and police did not see any wires.

Shortly after 3 p.m., everyone was let back inside their homes.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.