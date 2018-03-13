Science City to help parents keep kids active during spring break

Science City offers 92,000 square-feet of fun and more than 300 interactive exhibits with something for everyone, no matter what age. (Facebook/Science City at Union Station)

Spring break is one of the busiest weeks of the year at Union Station’s Science City.

Their exhibits are not only interactive but combine wholesome fun and education.

Pi Day 2018 falls during spring break and Science City employees have found some fun and interactive ways to explain to children what Pi is.

One concept uses popsicle sticks and a bit of math.

But there are other ways to get involved.

“We’re going to do a pi walk, make your own pi bracelet, the sound of pi and throwing pi,” Union Station employee Margaret Hoang said.

“Lots of running around, cranking, climbing, jumping and lots of activities,” Union Station employee Lauren Kovarna said.

For those still looking to make spring break plans, Science City will be open every day throughout the month of March.

