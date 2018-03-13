Overland Park among 'Happiest Cities in America,' study finds

A new WalletHub survey is putting Overland Park on the map as one of the 'happiest cities in America.' (City of Overland Park)

The happiest place on Earth may not be Disney World, but a city right here in the metro.

A new WalletHub survey is putting Overland Park on the map as one of the 'happiest cities in America.' It ranks near the top of the list at No. 15 out of a total of 182 cities.

The study aimed to illustrate that moving to a certain city may make your life better and happier. This specific experiment looked at 28 different metrics across three major categories including emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment.

Overland Park scored in the top 50 on all fronts.

Some things noted about the hidden gem are good life expectancy, income growth, job satisfaction and weekly work hours.

Out of all cities, Overland Park came in first for getting most adequate sleep.