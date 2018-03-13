Bill Self to lead USA Basketball's 2018 U18 National Team

On its quest for a fifth-straight gold medal in FIBA Americas U18 competition, the 2018 USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team will be led by Hall of Fame head coach Bill Self.

The USA will compete in the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship for Men June 11-17 in St. Catherines, Canada.

Team USA assistant coaches Anthony Grant, of Dayton University and Danny Manning of Wake Forest University will also be a part of the coaching staff.

"The leadership of Bill, Anthony and Danny will be instrumental in the development of the U18 national team," said Matt Painter, head coach at Purdue University and chair of the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team Committee, which is responsible for selecting the USA U18 staff and athletes. "They are outstanding leaders that get the most from the players they coach and will be able to continue the success that the U18 team has experienced on the global level."



Now in his 15th season at the helm of the University of Kansas, Self will tackle his first USA Basketball coaching assignment. Previously, he served as a member of the 2005-08 USA Basketball Men's Collegiate Committee.



With the Jayhawks, he has compiled a 443-95 record.



Self has led Kansas to 14-straight Big 12 Conference regular season championships, 2005-18, two NCAA Final Four appearances, 2008 and 2012, and the 2008 NCAA national championship.

In 2017, Self was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He owns a career record of 650-200 in 25 seasons overall as an NCAA head coach, including four seasons at Oral Roberts University, 1993-94 to 1996-97, three at the University of Tulsa, 1997-98 to 1999-00, and three at the University of Illinois, 2000-01 to 2002-03.



"It's an honor to be selected to coach, and I look forward to working with Danny and Anthony and the young men that will represent the USA in the U18 competition," Self said. "It's something I've wanted to do for a while, and I'm really looking forward to it.

"I've worked with Danny quite a bit, but I haven't had a chance to spend a much time with him as of late, and I look forward to reconnecting," Self added. "I've always thought he has a great basketball mind. I'm very excited about working with Anthony. He has spent a lot of time running his own programs but also has spent a lot of time with coach (Billy) Donovan at Florida and with the (Oklahoma City) Thunder. I think he will add some things to the staff that we can utilize and make us better."



Training camp for the 2018 USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team will be conducted from May 31 through June 2 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, CO, and finalists for the team are expected to be announced on June 2. Athletes eligible for this team must be U.S. citizens who are 18 years old or younger, born on or after Jan. 1, 2000.



The team will continue training June 3-8 in Colorado Springs until departing for the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship.

