Missouri US Senate candidate Josh Hawley kicks off campaign - KCTV5

Missouri US Senate candidate Josh Hawley kicks off campaign

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The attorney general will visit the Kansas City area, Springfield and St. Louis on Tuesday. (KMOV) The attorney general will visit the Kansas City area, Springfield and St. Louis on Tuesday. (KMOV)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

Missouri Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley is traveling the state to kick off his campaign.

The attorney general will visit the Kansas City area, Springfield and St. Louis on Tuesday. He's making a bid for the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Hawley officially announced his candidacy in October, but he's done relatively little campaigning since then. Tuesday will mark the start of more active campaigning on his part.

The stakes are high. Republicans hold a slim 51-member majority in the Senate, so the outcome of the Missouri election could determine party control of the chamber.

McCaskill is seen as one of the most vulnerable incumbents as a Democrat in a state won by President Donald Trump by nearly 20 percentage points in 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Olathe barbecue restaurant owner accused of stealing credit card information

    Olathe barbecue restaurant owner accused of stealing credit card information

    Monday, March 12 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-03-13 02:42:24 GMT
    Source: Johnson County Sheriff's OfficeSource: Johnson County Sheriff's Office
    Source: Johnson County Sheriff's OfficeSource: Johnson County Sheriff's Office
    An Olathe barbecue restaurant owner is accused of stealing two people's credit card information. Matthew Sander, the owner of Smokin Joe's BBQ, faces 19 counts in three separate criminal cases.  Sander is facing seven counts of identity theft, one count of felony theft, six counts of misdemeanor theft and criminal use of a credit card.  The witness list in the case filed Monday includes Smokin Joe's BBQ personnel and employees at Cabela's, Party Time Liquor, the Kansas Ci...More >
    An Olathe barbecue restaurant owner is accused of stealing two people's credit card information. Matthew Sander, the owner of Smokin Joe's BBQ, faces 19 counts in three separate criminal cases.  Sander is facing seven counts of identity theft, one count of felony theft, six counts of misdemeanor theft and criminal use of a credit card.  The witness list in the case filed Monday includes Smokin Joe's BBQ personnel and employees at Cabela's, Party Time Liquor, the Kansas Ci...More >

  • 12-year-old boy kills himself after being bullied, family says

    12-year-old boy kills himself after being bullied, family says

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:33 AM EDT2018-03-13 09:33:10 GMT
    Andrew Leach (Photo: Cheryl Hudson, GoFundMe)Andrew Leach (Photo: Cheryl Hudson, GoFundMe)
    Andrew Leach (Photo: Cheryl Hudson, GoFundMe)Andrew Leach (Photo: Cheryl Hudson, GoFundMe)

    The family of a 12-year-old Mississippi boy said he committed suicide due to relentless bullying. 

    More >

    The family of a 12-year-old Mississippi boy said he committed suicide due to relentless bullying. 

    More >

  • Man swept away by giant wave after asking for permission to marry girlfriend

    Man swept away by giant wave after asking for permission to marry girlfriend

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:22 AM EDT2018-03-13 12:22:09 GMT
    Jonathan Brussow (right) and Athena Williams (Source: Family Photo via WXMI, CNN)Jonathan Brussow (right) and Athena Williams (Source: Family Photo via WXMI, CNN)

    A young Michigan man who was swept away by a massive wave in the Bahamas had plans to marry his girlfriend.

    More >

    A young Michigan man who was swept away by a massive wave in the Bahamas had plans to marry his girlfriend.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.