Report: Chiefs expected to sign WR Sammy Watkins to 3-year, $48M deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign free agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins when free agency opens on Wednesday, according to a report from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport says the deal will be worth $16 million per year for three years, with $30 million guaranteed.

Final terms of the #Chiefs expected deal for WR Sammy Watkins: 3 years, $48M with $30M fully guaranteed at signing, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2018

Watkins, 24, played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 after three seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

In 2017, Watkins was targeted 70 times, hauling in 39 passes for 593 yards and eight touchdowns.

During his three seasons with the Bills, he totaled 153 receptions, 2,459 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Watkins was drafted by the Bills with the fourth-overall pick in the 2014 National Football League draft, after playing collegiately at Clemson University.

The Chiefs are also expected to sign former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens to a deal worth nine million per year.

Hitchens, 25, has played four seasons with the Cowboys, totaling 199 tackles in 60 games, forcing two fumbles and hauling in one interception.

