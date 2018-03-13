Downtown KC officials pitch $139 million park for Crossroads connector

New cost projections for the project are near $139 million. (KCTV5)

Officials say the goal is to put a green space and a park over the top of Interstate 670 and stretching from Wyandotte Street to Grand Avenue, four city blocks. (KCTV5)

Kansas City officials are seeking a change in one of the city’s most popular neighborhoods, hoping to beautify the heavily trafficked area.

The city’s downtown council members want to implement the changes in the area connecting downtown to the Crossroads Art District and make it a more usable space.

Currently, those in the area have a clear view of the highway, something the council would like to change.

Early plans for the project carried high costs and would affect Truman Road. A new plan, submitted after a study by HNTB, would cut more than $60 million from cost estimates and leave Truman untouched. New cost projections for the project are near $139 million.

Metro residents are iffy about the price tag but do agree it would be a nice addition to the growing downtown area.

"It might be nice having something like that for all the hotels around here because there's not a significant amount of space to do something like that if there's families," said Blue Springs resident Carol Armstrong. “But I think the city can spend their money elsewhere better.”

Officials are hopeful about the project but admit that it could take some time before it is completed. The project takes a backseat to the $200 million project to replace the aging John “Buck” O’Neil bridge.

If the funds become available, the project would take two-to-three years to complete.

