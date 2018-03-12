Olathe barbecue restaurant owner accused of stealing credit card - KCTV5

Olathe barbecue restaurant owner accused of stealing credit card information

Posted: Updated:
Source: Johnson County Sheriff's Office Source: Johnson County Sheriff's Office
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

An Olathe barbecue restaurant owner is accused of stealing two people's credit card information.

Matthew Sander, the owner of Smokin Joe's BBQ, faces 19 counts in three separate criminal cases. 

Sander is facing seven counts of identity theft, one count of felony theft, six counts of misdemeanor theft and criminal use of a credit card. 

The witness list in the case filed Monday includes Smokin Joe's BBQ personnel and employees at Cabela's, Party Time Liquor, the Kansas City BBQ store, Kohl's, Home Depot, Bed Bath and Beyond Garozzo's and Academy Sports. 

In another case that was filed March 2, Sander is accused of using a woman’s Bank of America card on Jan. 25th without her consent.

He is charged with identity theft, criminal use of a financial card, and theft in that case.

His bond has several conditions, including house arrest with a GPS monitor. He also cannot use drugs or alcohol or have any "violent contact with Smokin Joe's personnel."

He was previously charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing from Sam's Club in November and December of last year. 

