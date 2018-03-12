I-49 northbound back open in Grandview following rollover wreck - KCTV5

I-49 northbound back open in Grandview following rollover wreck

Posted:
(KC Scout) (KC Scout)
GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -

Interstate 49 northbound was closed in Grandview following a wreck on the highway near Harry Truman Drive.

Grandview police say it's a rollover crash.

Minor injuries were reported to the driver. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

