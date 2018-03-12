Ray County man, woman charged with over 50 counts of child abuse, neglect

A Ray County man and woman have been charged with over 50 combined counts of child abuse or neglect.

Mario Barreto is charged with 29 counts of child abuse or neglect, while Melissa Holloway has been charged with 22 counts of child abuse.

Radio station KMZU reports the victim is a 9-year-old girl.

Online court documents indicate that Barreto, 29, and Holloway, 25, live in the same home.

Both are currently in prison in the Ray County Jail.

A $250,000 bond has been requested for Barreto; a $150,000 was requested for Holloway.

