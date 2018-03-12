Roasterie owner under fire for posting rant against police on social media

The head of a local coffee company has angered area police and others with a social media post that criticizes the actions of some police officers.

The Fairway Police Department said it pulled over the driver of a Tesla with expired tags and issued a $133 ticket.

The driver, identified as Roasterie founder Danny O'Neill, took to social media with a rant:

"Citizens of Fairway!!! Know that you are safe - even safer today after this violation. Officer Barney Fife dutifully chased us through traffic...it was a pretty, sunny day; we saw him weaving in and out of traffic, lights blazing, and were wondering what criminals they were after. Well, surprise of all surprises...Barney was chasing US! Lights and guns a-blazing...we had an expired tag! Who knew? But wowza was he prepared! $133!"

The post was taken down quickly, but not before it had been shared on social media several times.

Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police President Brad Lemon says it was shared with him.

"It was three months that he went and drove a $100,000 dollar car illegally," Lemon said, who was on his way back from Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton's funeral. "I wouldn't even consider putting something so stupid online and talk about how ignorant I am that I'm driving my $100,000 car illegally."

O'Neill quickly issued the first apology, but it's not one Lemon felt was genuine. He said he felt it smacked of being written by a PR firm.

"You're a grown man with a multi-million dollar company," Lemon said. "You decided to degrade individuals making half of what your car is worth a year, trying to raise a family on it. You should be embarrassed."

O'Neill, who is out of town, issued a second apology and said he is personally meeting with the Fairway Police Department.

“I am deeply sorry for remarks made in a social media post about a police officer who issued me a well-deserved violation for expired tags. They don’t reflect the great work these courageous men and women do to keep our community safe. I am personally meeting with the Fairway Police Department to apologize and will continue to support, in meaningful ways, Kansas City-area police departments and the officers who perform their invaluable service.”

The department had no comment.

