Livingston County principal charged in prescription drug theft

Toys R Us has been struggling for months to stay in business and now multiple reports suggest the toy retailer could close its stores as early as next week.More >
Toys R Us has been struggling for months to stay in business and now multiple reports suggest the toy retailer could close its stores as early as next week.More >
Authorities have uncovered human remains under concrete in the backyard of a Disney worker who disappeared in 2015.More >
Authorities have uncovered human remains under concrete in the backyard of a Disney worker who disappeared in 2015.More >
An Oregon daycare owner who abandoned several children at her facility to go tanning has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison.More >
An Oregon daycare owner who abandoned several children at her facility to go tanning has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison.More >
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Arizona mother.More >
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Arizona mother.More >
A fraternity at the University of Kansas has been closed because of several health and safety violations and a failure to meet its national organization's guidelines.More >
A fraternity at the University of Kansas has been closed because of several health and safety violations and a failure to meet its national organization's guidelines.More >
Authorities in the Northland say one person has died after being hit by a semi early Monday morning.More >
Authorities in the Northland say one person has died after being hit by a semi early Monday morning.More >
Tim McGraw collapsed onstage Sunday night during a performance in Dublin, Ireland according to his wife Faith Hill, who addressed the crowd.More >
Tim McGraw collapsed onstage Sunday night during a performance in Dublin, Ireland according to his wife Faith Hill, who addressed the crowd.More >
For the second time in only seven months, residents of Clinton, MO, will lay one of their police officers, shot and killed in the line of duty, to rest.More >
For the second time in only seven months, residents of Clinton, MO, will lay one of their police officers, shot and killed in the line of duty, to rest.More >
A 25-year-old Lathrop man died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree and he was ejected from the vehicle.More >
A 25-year-old Lathrop man died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree and he was ejected from the vehicle.More >
A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.More >
A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.More >