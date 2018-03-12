New poll: McCaskill leads Hawley in Senate race, 42-40 - KCTV5

New poll: McCaskill leads Hawley in Senate race, 42-40

Three days after an initial poll showed Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley (R-MO) leading U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), a second poll shows McCaskill is leading the race. 

According to the Gravis Marketing poll, McCaskill leads the race 42-40, as 18 percent of voters remain undecided. 

“This is a state that was a purple state in 2000, but has become quite red over the past 18 years," said Doug Kaplan, Gravis Marketing managing partner. "This will be a very close race. The Senate might hinge on this race.” 

In the poll, McCaskill holds a 10-point advantage among Independent voters. 

