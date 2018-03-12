After more than a century, YMCA location in downtown KCK closes

It's been a fixture in downtown KCK for more than 100 years.

But now, the YMCA location at 8th and Armstrong is vacant. Hundreds of members will not be allowed to return because the building is dangerous.

In a statement, the YMCA says they're committed to working with the Unified Government to build a new "Y" as part of a Healthy Living Campus in downtown KCK.

The YMCA says on a recent walkthrough, staff members noticed the building deteriorating and was advised by structural engineers to close for safety reasons.

Unified Government Mayor/CEO David Alvey said the UG will collaborate with the YMCA on future efforts.

“We commend YMCA leadership for making the safety of their members their top priority,” Alvey said in a statement released last week. “At the same we appreciate how difficult this decision was for them, given their passion to continue serving their members with quality facilities and programming.”

Some KCK residents are worried about the impact it will have on the downtown area.

“This area is a hotspot for all types of health disparities and having a Y here was definitely a bright spot in a real desert," Todd Moore said.

