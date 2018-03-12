April 2 | 4.01K Race for Financial Fitness

Financial health is a lot like physical health. We grow stronger when we make it a priority and stay committed to a plan. All it takes is some knowledge and the right training.

That’s why the 4.01K Race for Financial Fitness was created -- to support Junior Achievement of Greater Kansas City’s financial literacy programs that put kids on the right track to financial success and security.

Since there’s a natural relationship between being physically fit and financially fit, Junior Achievement of Greater Kansas City is hosting a virtual race followed by a WellABration.

The virtual race starts on April 2 and concludes April 19. The event will culminate with a WellABration (think wellness happy hour) on April 20 in the KC Live area of the Power & Light District, to celebrate the many miles logged.

So…what is a virtual race?

A virtual race is just that, virtual. The race doesn’t involve street cones, bad weather, or early Saturday morning runs.

Participants will sign up to join the 4.01K Race for Financial Fitness, create an online account and start logging miles daily. It’s just that easy! (Don’t worry, you don’t have to be an avid runner to participate). This race allows participants to convert any intentional exercise into miles (brisk walking, cycling, boot camp, tennis, etc.)

The goal is for each participant to log 25 miles by April 19.

For more information and registration, visit http://401krace.com/kansas-city.

