A&E documentary features Johnson County hate crime killings

A deadly shooting that took place at an Olathe bar and grill one year ago is back in the spotlight.

That February 2017 shooting killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla and hurt two other men. Now, it's at the center of a new documentary that makes its debut Monday night on A&E.

The documentary also focuses on another hate crime in Overland Park back in 2014 where a man opened fire at the Jewish Community Center.

Sadly, two of the worst cases of hate crime in recent memory happened in the metro. One of them happened at the Jewish Community Center when a little boy and his grandfather were murdered on a Sunday afternoon.

A documentary team was in Kansas City for weeks talking with families directly impacted by the worst kind of hate crimes.

"They were looking for how does a family survive after a hate crime," Mindy Corporon said.

In a matter of seconds, Corporon lost her son, Reat Griffin Underwood, and her father, William Lewis Corporon, after a white supremacist shouting "Heil Hitler" opened fire at the community center four years ago next month. Then, the killer drove down to Village Shalom and murdered Terry LaManno while she was there visiting her mother.

For the first time, Corporon is allowing Reat's brother, Lucas, who was 12 at the time of the shooting to talk about how the horrific violence has affected him.

"To see that the growth that he's had not only physically but mentally and emotionally, and it has taken a toll," she said.

Corporon and her family share a kind of pain that only people who have been there can relate to.

Unfortunately, another metro family can relate. The documentary also focuses on the shooting at Austins Bar and Grill when 32-year-old Kuchibhotla and two other men were gunned down while watching a basketball game.

Kuchibhotla was killed leaving behind a grief stricken wife who has since become friends with Corporon.

"Just to know that her husband, and my dad and son, were murdered because somebody wanted them murdered. That's a hard thing to process and so you do need to collectively find people that are similar to you so that you can share those things and not feel crazy," Corporon said.

Both women say they are determined not allow the horrific events derail them from life and are intent on making this world better.

