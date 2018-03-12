Man shot to death outside of Kansas City gas station - KCTV5

Man shot to death outside of Kansas City gas station

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide at a gas station on Prospect Avenue. 

Officers reported to the scene around 2:20 p.m. after a shooting call. 

A man was found on the side of the road. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died. 

No suspect is in custody. 

If you have any information about this case, contact police at 816-474-8477. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.