Man shot to death outside of Kansas City gas station

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide at a gas station on Prospect Avenue.

Officers reported to the scene around 2:20 p.m. after a shooting call.

A man was found on the side of the road. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

No suspect is in custody.

If you have any information about this case, contact police at 816-474-8477.

