Add KCTV5 to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing

While you may already use Amazon's Alexa voice assistant for playing music, turning on your lights or ordering your favorite goodies, did you know you can also use it to hear the latest news from KCTV5?

Anyone with an Amazon Echo product can add KCTV5 News to their Flash Briefing, bringing you breaking news, the latest local headlines and your StormTrack5 forecast.

Desktop users can click here to add KCTV5 to their Flash Briefing. Mobile users can open the Alexa app and follow the instructions below.

Start by clicking the "Menu" icon in the upper left corner of the screen, then choose "Skills."

In the search bar, type "KCTV5 News" then hit the "Search" button. Then tap on the listing for "KCTV5 Kansas City News."

Click the "Enable" button.

Now just ask Alexa, “What’s in the news?” to hear the latest headlines and forecast from KCTV5.

