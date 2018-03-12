Northview Elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner - KCTV5

Northview Elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Kindergarten teacher Amy Regan was nominated by one of her students. (KCTV5) Kindergarten teacher Amy Regan was nominated by one of her students. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Northview Elementary School teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Kindergarten teacher Amy Regan was nominated by one of her students.

Regan received a $1,000 check from Missouri's chapter of the National Education Association.

"My teacher deserves to win $1000.00 because she is a very good teacher. She is very kind and loving. She works very hard for us and takes care of us every day. This is why I feel my kindergarten teacher deserves to win," said Ben Savaiinaea, who nominated Regan.

The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.