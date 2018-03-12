Northview Elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

Kindergarten teacher Amy Regan was nominated by one of her students. (KCTV5)

A Northview Elementary School teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Kindergarten teacher Amy Regan was nominated by one of her students.

Regan received a $1,000 check from Missouri's chapter of the National Education Association.

"My teacher deserves to win $1000.00 because she is a very good teacher. She is very kind and loving. She works very hard for us and takes care of us every day. This is why I feel my kindergarten teacher deserves to win," said Ben Savaiinaea, who nominated Regan.

The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.

