Second man charged after KCPD officer shot at near 25th, Chelsea

Shawn Brown, 27, right and Dane A. Hill, 26, have been charged for attempting to shoot at a law enforcement officer in Kansas City. (File photo)

A second man has been charged for attempting to shoot at a law enforcement officer in Kansas City, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Monday.

Shawn Brown, 27, has been charged with one count of felony first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Dane A. Hill, 26, also faces first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and three counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City Police Department officers were in the 2500 block of Chelsea Avenue when a vehicle fled from police.

During the pursuit, a passenger leaned out the window and fired multiple shots at the police vehicle following the suspect vehicle. Gunfire struck the vehicle on the driver's side front bumper.

A witness identified a shooter. That suspect identified Brown as one of the shooters.

Brown was taken into custody and identified the other suspect as the one shooting at a residence on Chelsea. He stated that he had three weapons in his possession at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000

