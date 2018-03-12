Police: Elderly Independence couple died in apparent murder-suic - KCTV5

Police: Elderly Independence couple died in apparent murder-suicide

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Independence are investigating a murder-suicide after finding an elderly man and elderly woman shot to death on Sunday.

The investigation began when officers were called at about 1:20 p.m. to a home in the 14600 block of E 36th Terrace South for a death investigation.

 When officers arrived, they found John Longwith, 81, and Kay Longwith, 72, dead. Officers say both people had suffered gunshot wounds and found a handgun in the area.

Police say both people were found inside the home, by a family member.

