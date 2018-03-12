What are you entitled to? Protecting working daughters

A lot of women in the workforce are working mothers, but what some may not realize is that those same women are also working daughters. (KCTV5)

Candi Sweeney is a real estate agent and her schedule can be rough. She says she typically works between 10-15 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Which is fine. That’s kind of what you do in the real estate business," said Sweeney.

But aside from her real-estate career, Sweeney also has five children and five grandchildren. She also cares for her elderly parents.

"I don’t drive anymore, sorry to say," said Helen Caplinger, Sweeney's mother.

Robert and Helen Caplinger recently moved to Kansas City to be closer to their daughter. Now, they live in the same apartment building.

Sweeney starts her mornings by having coffee with her parents. Then, she checks on how they're feeling, and, if needed, she'll schedule doctor appointments or goes with them to those visits.

But, she knows not all working daughters can do that.

"We found that they’re nervous to have that conversation," said Steve Boos, owner of Home Instead Senior Care in Liberty.

Boos is familiar with the struggle women go through.

"They’re pulled between being a good daughter and being a good employee," he said.

Boos says even his employees have asked for time off to care for their parents. What he’s found is that there’s a stigma associated with caring for a parent versus caring for a child.

But under the government's Family and Medical Leave Act, women are protected under both circumstances.

To be eligible for FMLA there are certain requirements. You must have worked at your current job for 12 months, worked 1,250 hours and your employer should have 50 workers within 75 miles.

If you request this leave you have up to 12 weeks off and options on how to use that time. You can use one day a week, one week each month or make other arrangements with your employer.

Under FMLA you're guaranteed job security, but not pay.

