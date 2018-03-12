Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity shut down at Kansas

Authorities have uncovered human remains under concrete in the backyard of a Disney worker who disappeared in 2015.More >
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Arizona mother.More >
An Oregon daycare owner who abandoned several children at her facility to go tanning has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison.More >
Tim McGraw collapsed onstage Sunday night during a performance in Dublin, Ireland according to his wife Faith Hill, who addressed the crowd.More >
A fraternity at the University of Kansas has been closed because of several health and safety violations and a failure to meet its national organization's guidelines.More >
Authorities in the Northland say one person has died after being hit by a semi early Monday morning.More >
A 25-year-old Lathrop man died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree and he was ejected from the vehicle.More >
Bryant, an inmate at the Broward County Jail, said he saw Nikolas Cruz pacing and staring at the ceiling inside his individual cell in the infirmary wing. “He was just lost in his mind."More >
Authorities in Kansas City say one person has died after an accident on the city's east side.More >
A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.More >
