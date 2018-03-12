1 dead after accident near US 40, I-435 - KCTV5

1 dead after accident near US 40, I-435

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
It happened before 12:45 a.m. at E US-40 Highway and Interstate 435. (KCTV5) It happened before 12:45 a.m. at E US-40 Highway and Interstate 435. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities in Kansas City say one person has died after an accident on the city's east side.

It happened before 12:45 a.m. at E US-40 Highway and Interstate 435.

Police do not know what caused the accident.

Officers have not provided information about how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

