Man dead after hit by semi on SB I-29 in the Northland

Authorities in the Northland say one person has died after being hit by a semi early Monday morning.

It happened at about 1:55 a.m. on southbound Interstate 29, south of 112th Street.

Police say the semi was driving southbound when the man walked into a lane of the interstate.

Authorities s say a man in his 40s was killed during the incident. Officers say he got out of his truck and was hit by the semi. They say they do not know why he got out of the truck and that the truck was still running, on the side of the road, when they arrived.

Police are waiting for their investigators to finish their work before moving the truck.

The driver of the semi stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Officers closed southbound I-29 at 112th for several hours while investigating the incident. The interstate has reopened.

