Kansas State to face two Kansas City metro hoops standouts on Creighton's roster

While the Creighton Bluejays play their games in Nebraska, two of their players will be recognizable for the high school basketball community in Kansas City.

Mitch Ballock and Tyler Clement played high school basketball in or near the Kansas City metro area.

Ballock, a freshman who played basketball at Eudora, is averaging 7 points-per-game, 2.7 rebounds and 2 assists a game.

He was a Top 50 recruit and turned down offers from Missouri, Kansas State and Kansas to play at Creighton. He averaged 25.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Cardinals during his senior season.

Senior Tyler Clement has averaged 2.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1 assist so far this season.

Clement played high school basketball at St. Thomas Aquinas. He was named first team All-East Kansas League as a junior and senior. During his senior season, he averaged 17 points per game.

Kansas State has its share of local high school basketball flavor, too.

Wildcats guard Mason Schoen played at Blue Valley Northwest and forward Patrick Muldoon played at Basehor-Linwood High School. Muldoon is sitting out the season after transferring from Eastern Illinois.

Guard Amaad Wainright, while attending high school in California, is from the Kansas City area.

