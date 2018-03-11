No. 1 seed Kansas, No. 2 Duke on collision course in Midwest - KCTV5

No. 1 seed Kansas, No. 2 Duke on collision course in Midwest

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Kansas' Devonte' Graham puts up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in the semifinals of the Big 12 conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 9, 2018. Kansas won 83-67. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

Kansas is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year and is on a collision course with No. 2 seed Duke in the Midwest Region.

The Jayhawks open the tournament in Wichita, which is about a 2½-hour drive from their Lawrence campus, with a Thursday game against Penn.

Kansas won its 14th straight Big 12 regular-season championship, but an 18-point loss at Oklahoma State on March 3 raised questions about whether the Jayhawks would be worthy of a No. 1 seed. Their dominant three-game run through the conference tournament cast aside any doubts.

Duke, runner-up to Virginia in the Atlantic Coast Conference, plays Iona on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

The four teams advancing to the regional semifinals will meet at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha on March 23.

