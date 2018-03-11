Missouri Tigers return to NCAA Tournament for first time since 2013

For the first time since 2013, the Missouri Tigers will be a part of "March Madness."

Missouri was awarded the eight seed and will take on Florida State in their first tournament game in Nashville.

The game will tip off after the Xavier vs. play-in winner game, which begins at 6:20 p.m. TBS will air the game.

In Cuonzo Martin's first season, he guided the Tigers to a 20-12 record and a top four finish in the SEC Conference. The 20 wins were two more than the Tigers had in 2016 and 2017 combined.

Missouri is coming off a disappointing loss to Georgia in the SEC Tournament, but freshman Michael Porter Jr. saw significant action for the first time.

The last NCAA Tournament game the program won was an 86-78 victory over Clemson in 2010. They made the Elite Eight in 2009.

