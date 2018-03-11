No shock: Wichita State extends tournament streak to seven seaso - KCTV5

No shock: Wichita State extends tournament streak to seven seasons

Posted: Updated:
(AP File) (AP File)
WICHITA, KS (KCTV) -

For the seventh straight season, the Wichita State Shockers will play in the NCAA Tournament. 

The Shockers will take on Marshall this Friday. Wichita State is the fourth-seed in the East region. 

Tip time for the game is 12:20 p.m. on TNT. 

The game will take place in San Diego, CA. 

Only Kansas, Duke, Michigan State, Gonzaga, Cincinnati and North Carolina have longer active streaks. 

The Shockers have another impressive tournament streak they'll look to keep alive - they've won at least one NCAA tournament game the past five seasons. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.