Kansas State back in NCAA Tournament, to take on Creighton

The bubble did not pop for the Kansas State Wildcats, as for the seventh time in nine years, they'll be a part of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats, a 9-seed, will play the eighth-seed Creighton team on Friday in Charlotte, NC.

The game tips off at 5:50 p.m. CST and will be aired on TNT.

It's the fourth time during Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber's time in Manhattan that the Wildcats will appear in the tournament.

Last year, Kansas State won its first game, defeating Wake Forest in a play-in game.

Their best tournament run in recent history was an appearance in the 2010 Elite Eight, where they lost to Butler.

