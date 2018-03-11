Top-seeded Jayhawks begin tournament run against Penn

For the eighth time in Bill Self's 15 years of coaching at University of Kansas, the Jayhawks will enter the NCAA Tournament as a one-seed.

It's the ninth straight season the Jayhawks have been awarded a one-seed or a two-seed.

KU, the #1 seed in the Midwest, will play Penn on Thursday.

The game will be aired on TBS at 1 p.m.

The Jayhawks, 27-7, are coming off a 14th consecutive Big 12 regular season title and just wrapped up a conference tournament championship at The Sprint Center.

Kansas has made the Elite Eight the past two seasons. They are looking for the program's first Final Four since 2012.

This season marks 10 years since the Jayhawks last won a national title.

