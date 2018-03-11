Game times announced for opening rounds of NCAA Tournament

The Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas State Wildcats, Missouri Tigers and Wichita State Shockers have all made the NCAA Tournament.

It's Kansas' 29th straight NCAA Tournament, extending its own NCAA record.

This year's NCAA Tournament is a "welcome back" party for the Tigers. Missouri last made the NCAA Tournament in 2013. The last NCAA Tournament game the program won was an 86-78 victory over Clemson in 2010.

It's Kansas State's seventh NCAA Tournament bid in the past nine year and fourth in head coach Bruce Weber's time in Manhattan. They are looking to win a tournament game for the second straight season.

Wichita State, meanwhile, extends its streak of years making the NCAA Tournament to seven seasons.

Game times, seeds and opponents for Kansas City area teams:

MIDWEST: (1) Kansas vs (16) Penn in Wichita, March 15. TBS will air the game at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

(4) Wichita State vs. (13) Marshall in San Diego , March 16. The game will tip off around 12:20 p.m. on Friday and will be aired on TNT.

(9) Kansas State vs. (8) Creighton in Charlotte, March 16. TNT airs the game, which tips at 5:50 p.m. on Friday.

(8) Mizzou vs. (9) Florida State in Nashville, March 16. The Tigers and Seminoles will tip shortly after the opening game in Nashville. Expected game-time is around 8:50 p.m. on Friday. The game will be aired on TBS.

