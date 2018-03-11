KCK police identify man killed on Tauromee Avenue

Police are investigating what they’re calling the city’s latest homicide at 63rd Street and Tauromee Avenue. (Dwain Crispill/KCTV5 News)

Police are investigating what they’re calling the city’s latest homicide.

Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. Sunday to an accident in the 6300 block of Tauromee Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, they located a white Chevy Suburban that had struck a tree.

On Monday, KCK police identified the victim as K.C. Alexander J. Gillespie. He was 20 years old.

The driver of the vehicle was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was described as a white male in his 30s. There isn’t any suspect information at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

