Kansas City, KS police investigate city’s latest homicide

Police are investigating what they’re calling the city’s latest homicide.

Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. Sunday to an accident in the 6300 block of Tauromee Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, they located a white Chevy Suburban that had struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was described as a white male in his 30s. There isn’t any suspect information at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

