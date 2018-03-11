Kansas City, KS police investigate city’s latest homicide - KCTV5

Kansas City, KS police investigate city’s latest homicide

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Police are investigating what they’re calling the city’s latest homicide at 63rd Street and Tauromee Avenue. (Dwain Crispill/KCTV5 News) Police are investigating what they’re calling the city’s latest homicide at 63rd Street and Tauromee Avenue. (Dwain Crispill/KCTV5 News)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police are investigating what they’re calling the city’s latest homicide.

Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. Sunday to an accident in the 6300 block of Tauromee Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, they located a white Chevy Suburban that had struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was described as a white male in his 30s. There isn’t any suspect information at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

